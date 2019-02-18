Klobuchar: Medicare for All ‘Could Be a Possibility in the Future’

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar on if the US can have "Medicare-for-all": "It could be a possibility in the future. I'm just looking at something that will work now." #KlobucharTownHall https://t.co/wMhsO2I0j3 pic.twitter.com/9sA9lD82zO

During a town hall on CNN on Monday, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) stated that Medicare for all “could be a possibility in the future.”

Klobuchar stated, “I think it’s something that we can look to for the future, but I want to get action now. And I think the best way we do that is something that we actually wanted to do back when we were looking at the Affordable Care Act, and we were stopped, was trying to get a public option in there.”

Moderator Don Lemon then asked, “So, no Medicare for all?”

Klobuchar responded, “It could be a possibility in the future. I’m just looking at something that will work now.”

