MSNBC’s Wallace Urges GOP to Abandon Trump — ‘This Is Your Moment to Get Off the Titanic’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace said given President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border to get the funds for a wall coupled with the claims made by former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe during an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” now was the time for Republicans to stop supporting the president.

Wallace said, “This seems to me to be the off-ramp for anybody in the right wing propaganda operation that says I’ve done enough. I’ve gone along with the lunacy around the wall. Now he’s doing something authoritarian in nature, usurping the power of Congress. I’ve done enough for this guy. Now he’s taking a lifelong Republican, who if he had done any of the things Donald Trump accused him of doing, he would have been treated differently. He’s out of work because he had allegedly lied to the inspector general, not because of any of conduct around the Russia question or the Russia investigation. This seems to me if there’s anybody left with a conscious in the right-wing propaganda operation, this is your moment to get off the Titanic folks.”

She continued, “If you care about the Republican brand, is there a moment you say, ‘Bob Mueller, Jim Comey, Andy McCabe, Republicans.’ I’ll trade you one crazy now technically obese president, on the omelet line, for those three guys. Do you not start to look at the evidence and say maybe those three men are on something?”

She added, “It’s an off-ramp for any right wing nut having remorse.”

