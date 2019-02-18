Warren: Officials Have ‘Constitutional’ Duty ‘to Invoke 25th Amendment’ if Trump Can’t Fulfill Job

At a news conference after a rally in Las Vegas, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) told KLAS’s 8 News NOW that Trump administration officials “have a constitutional responsibility to invoke the 25th Amendment,” if they think it is needed.

Warren was asked about the CBS’s “60 Minutes” interview with former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who claimed Justice Department officials discussed invoking the 25th Amendment.

Warren said, “I’m not the one who hangs out in his office and who sees him everyday and sees how well or how poorly he able to manage from day to day with the decisions he faces. But what I do know is there were a whole lot of people who do see him everyday who evidentially were talking about invoking the 25th Amendment.”

She continued, “My point here is that if they believe that Donald Trump cannot fulfill the obligations of his office, then they have a constitutional responsibility to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

She added, “Their loyalty under law is not to him personally. Their loyalty is to the Constitution of the United States and to the people of United States.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN