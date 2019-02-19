Bernie Sanders Announces 2020 Bid; Says It Is ‘Absolutely Imperative’ That ‘Pathological Liar’ Trump Be Defeated

Tuesday on “CBS This Morning,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced his intentions to run for president in 2020.

Sanders said this time his campaign would win and named defeating President Donald Trump was a motivating factor in announcing his bid.

“It is absolutely imperative that Donald Trump be defeated because I think it is unacceptable and un-American, to be frank with you, that we have a president who is a pathological liar and it gives me no pleasure to say that, but it’s true,” Sanders said to “CBS This Morning” co-host John Dickerson.

“We have a president who is a racist, who is a sexist, who is a xenophobe, who is doing what no president in our lifetimes has come close to do doing, and that is trying to divide us up,” he added.

The self-proclaimed socialist from Vermont said he make raising the minimum wage, healthcare, and free college education part of his 2020 bid.

“All of those ideas people were saying, ‘Oh Bernie, they’re so radical. They are extreme. The American people just won’t accept those ideas,'” Sanders said. “Well, you know what’s happened in over three years? All of those ideas and many more are now part of the political mainstream.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor