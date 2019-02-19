GOP Rep. Jordan: ‘You Can’t Trust Andy McCabe’

Tuesday on “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) slammed former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, saying he cannot be trusted because he schemed to remove President Donald Trump from office.

“The bottom line is you can’t trust Andy McCabe,” Jordan emphasized.

“He was fired at the FBI, and he’s currently under investigation by the Justice Department,” he continued. “He and four other top people at the FBI in that critical eight days in May were trying to put together this scheme to go after the president to remove him from office. And that is scary. ‘Cause all of them unelected, none of them ever faced the voters, and yet they were coordinating and actually working on removing the president of the United States from office which is scary to think about.”

Jordan said both McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein need to be questioned under oath by Congress.

“You can’t trust him, but you’re right — he is the third person who has told us that Rod Rosenstein was serious when he made the comments about wearing a wire, and recording the president, and looking to work with members of the cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment,” he outlined. “I think this just underscores one important thing. We need both individuals – Andy McCabe, Rod Rosenstein, two different stories – you need them both under oath answering questions from Congress.”

“You figure out who is telling the truth when you bring people in, put them under oath and ask them questions so the American people can see what really took place,” he added.

