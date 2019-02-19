McCabe: ‘Entirely Possible’ That Trump Is a Terror ‘Threat’

Tuesday on NBC’s “Today,” former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe attempted to explain the connotations of the title of his book “The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump.”

When asked by “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie if he meant to tie President Donald Trump and terror, he said it was intentional and added that it was “possible” Trump was a threat.

Partial exchange as follows:

GUTHERIE: I noticed the title of your book, “The Threat.” And you say the FBI is protecting America in the age of terror and Trump. Did you mean to relate those two or equate those two or say bother are threats? MCCABE: Absolutely. I think the job of protecting America and upholding the Constitution has become tougher for the men and women of the FBI, and more broadly for men and women across the intelligence services and our Justice Department. GUTHRIE: Do you think the president is a threat? Is that what that means? MCCABE: I think it’s entirely possible. I think that is one of the reasons why we opened the case against him.

