On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe said it is “possible” that President Trump could be a Russian asset.

Host Anderson Cooper asked, “Do you still believe the president could be a Russian asset?”

McCabe answered, “I think it’s possible. I think that’s why we started our investigation. And I’m really anxious to see where Director Mueller concludes that.”

