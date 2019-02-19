McCabe: Lisa Page, Peter Strzok ‘Good People Who Served This Country Well’

During an interview with NBC News’ “Today,” former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe defended former colleagues Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, saying the two are “good people who served this country well.”

Although text messages revealed the two alleged lovers bashed now-President Donald Trump, McCabe said he never saw “clear bias against the president” from them or anybody else within the FBI in the Hillary Clinton email investigation or the Russia investigation.

“Not once, not from Lisa Page, not from Pete Strzok, and not from anybody else on that team,” McCabe told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie.

“Lisa Page and Pete Strzok are good people who served this country well,” he added. “They made some poor decisions in their private lives and in terms of the communications they exchanged with each other that’s brought incredible grief and scrutiny on the FBI. I’m sure they regret that, but good people make bad decisions every day.”

