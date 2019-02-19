McCabe: There Was ‘Political Influence’ on IG Report About Me

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe stated that the IG report that found he “lacked candor” was done in a biased manner and there was “political influence” on the outcome of the report.

McCabe said, “That report was not fair, it was not complete, and it was not done in a way that I think is unbiased.”

He added, “What I know, Anderson, is that the president, very publicly, demanded a result, and the office of the inspector general delivered that result. I know they struggled to do so. Some of the documents that we’ve been able to review in the last few months are — clearly indicate that. But the president desired that I be gone before I could be eligible to retire. The office of the inspector general rushed to get that done on time.”

McCabe further stated, “Do I think that there was inappropriate command influence, political influence on the ultimate outcome? Absolutely, I think that.”

