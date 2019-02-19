McCabe: Trump ‘Similar’ to Mob Boss in Obsession With Loyalty

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe stated President Trump is “similar” to mob bosses in “constantly assessing the loyalty of those soldiers and people around him because it’s essential to his own existence.”

McCabe said, “I think the president, it was my own experience, that that is his instinctive reaction, in the same way that the leader of a criminal enterprise, or a mob boss is constantly assessing the loyalty of those soldiers and people around him because it’s essential to his own existence. I think our own president is similar to that.”

