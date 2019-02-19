McCabe: ‘We Wrote Down Things When We Were Dealing with People We Didn’t Trust’ — Cites Trump

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said both he and former FBI Director James Comey took notes about their interactions with President Donald Trump because they didn’t trust him.

While discussing McCabe being fired from the FBI, co-host Meghan McCain asked, “Why did James Comey deny your claims about your leaks to the press?”

McCabe said, “I don’t know why Jim Comey doesn’t remember the conversations we had in the same way I do. It’s understandable—he was under an enormous amount of stress at the time. He had a lot of other more important things to worry about. I can’t explain why he doesn’t remember them.”

Co-host Joy Behar, said, “I thought you guys wrote everything down?”

McCabe said, “We wrote down things when we were dealing with people we didn’t trust.”

Behar said, “Like the president.”

McCabe responded, “Exactly, exactly.”

