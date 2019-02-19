Stacey Abrams: ‘Voter Fraud Is a Myth,’ ‘Voter Suppression Is Real’

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” 2018 Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams discussed her failed bid and said that she believed voter suppression was real.

Abrams touted her “Fair Fight Georgia” organization, explaining it was her goal to end voter suppression, as she downplayed voter fraud.

“[W]e see what’s happening in North Carolina,” she said. “We know about the accusations across the country. That’s why I’m proud to be the founder and chair of Fair Fight Georgia demanding a fair fight and the end of voter suppression. Voter fraud is a myth. It happens occasionally but not sufficiently to focus as much on it as we do. But voter suppression is real, and we know it is a wrong decision and a wrong direction for our country for people to doubt that their votes count.

