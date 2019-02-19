Tom Steyer: Until We Remove Trump from Office ‘the Country Is at Risk’

Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” billionaire hedge fund manager and liberal activist Tom Steyer said until President Donald Trump was removed from office “the country is at risk.”

Steyer said, “I believe that we have a crisis in the United States. The crisis is the president of the United States. And that the Constitution gives us one solution, which is to impeach him and remove him from office. And until that happens, the country is at risk. People are going to be suffering, and we’ll not be doing the right thing. So I think it’s the crisis and, therefore, we should deal with it directly.”

He continued, “We have a president who has committed impeachable offenses, and they do rise to the level of impeachment, And if you simply look at the last week, you look at his fake state of emergency, you see a president who’s willing to go directly against the Constitution, to contravene Congress’ right to allocate the money in our society because he didn’t get his way and he threw a fit. So, in fact, what we’ve seen is a president who’s going at the most important issues that a president can do the separation of powers. Mr. Nadler has actually specifically referenced if a president goes after the separation of powers, that’s an impeachable offense.”

