Cardin: Congress ‘Will Use Every Means We Need’ to Get Mueller Report

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) stated that Congress will “use every means we need to” in order to get access to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Cardin said, “I think the Congress has a really critical constitutional responsibility here. We need to get the Mueller report. We need to know what that investigation showed. So, hopefully, that will be made available through the attorney general, but we will use every means we need to in order to get access to the report.”

