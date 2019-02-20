Dem Rep. Cicilline: ‘We Don’t Have Socialist Candidates Running for President in the Democratic Party’

Representative David Cicilline (D-RI) pushed back Wednesday on “CNN Newsroom” on the idea that the Democratic Party is lurching toward socialism in the wake of socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) entering the 2020 race for the Democratic nomination.

Host Poppy Harlow asked Cicilline if he believes the Democratic Party is moving toward socialism, but the Rhode Island senator said all of the announced candidates are “capitalists,” adding there are no socialists running for president from the Democratic Party.

“I think all of the announced Democratic candidates for president are capitalists,” Cicilline told Harlow. “We don’t have socialist candidates running for president in the Democratic Party.”

He continued, “I don’t see any movement in the Democratic party towards socialism at all. I know the president is making that argument. I think it’s a silly one. I think he thinks it’s politically advantageous, but there’s just no evidence to support it.”

Cicilline then noted Sanders is not a member of the Democratic Party.

“I wouldn’t attribute too much significance to how he self-identifies,” he stated.

(h/t WFB)

