Durbin: McCabe’s Explanation for Lying ‘Doesn’t Really Satisfy Me’

During Wednesday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) reacted to former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s explanation in his appearance on the show that morning for lying to investigators about leaking information to the press.

“When I served as deputy director, I was one of two people in the FBI who had the authority by FBI policy to interact with the media and decide what information as an organization we shared with the media,” McCabe explained. “I don’t consider any of the authorized dissemination of information I was involved in over my course of deputy director to be leaks. They are not leaks.”

However, Durbin said McCabe’s explanation “doesn’t really satisfy” him.

“I’ll have to say I’m still struggling with the fact that after two decades in working in the FBI, really taking a close look at the questions and answers and making life and death decisions, that his explanation doesn’t really satisfy me as to why he faltered in this moment when he was being asked about his own conduct,” Durbin stated.

