Durbin on Green New Deal: ‘What in the Heck Is This?’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) was asked for his position on the so-called Green New Deal, which is a piece of legislation that would remake the nation’s economy with a goal of curbing the threat of anthropogenic climate change.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is forcing a vote on it on the Senate floor.

Durbin expressed “Morning Joe” astonishment with the bill and his conversation with his colleague Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA).

“To be honest with you, I’ve read and I’ve re-read it, and I asked Ed Markey, ‘What in the heck is this?” Durbin said to giggles from the “Morning Joe” set. “He says it is an aspiration. It’s a resolution aspiration. What we’re going to do is ask the Republican leader, ‘What’s your position on global warming?’ while we’re on the record. Shouldn’t you come out and tell us whether you believe manmade, human activity is having an impact on our environment?”

Despite those questions, Durbin would not commit to voting for or against the legislation.

