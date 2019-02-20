Lara Logan: I’m Being ‘Targeted’ for Saying the Media Are ‘Mostly Liberal’ — ‘Nobody Owns Me’

In an appearance Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” on the heels of her critique of the media and proclamation that she was receptive to knowing both sides of the political discussion, former CBS correspondent Lara Logan responded to her critics.

Logan had been targeted by some left-leaning commentator after those remarks. She chalked that up to her statement declaring that the media were “mostly liberal.”

“It is obvious, right, because you get targeted and it is the same group of people,” she said. “They’re already starting to target me again now. And I expected it. And you know, I was joking that I’m braced for fire and fury because I know they’re going to come after me again.”

Later in the segment, Logan added how the attacks unfolded and declared that no one “owned” her.

“You know what’s interesting, Sean?” she said. “They cannot take down the substance of what you’re saying, right? They cannot go after the things that matter. So they smear you personally. They go after your integrity. They tear after your reputation as a person and as a professional, and they’ll stop at nothing. So, you know, I am not the only one. And I am just — I am done, right, I am tired of it. And they don’t get to write my story anymore. They do not get to speak for me. I want to say loudly and clearly to anybody who’s listening. I am not owned. Nobody owns me. I’m not owned by the left. I’m not owned by the right.”

