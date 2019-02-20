Lieu: If Mueller Report Exonerates Trump, ‘We Move On’ – There Are Other Investigations

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) stated that if Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report exonerates President Trump, “we move on.” He added that there are other investigations by Congress, states, and the Southern District of New York.

Lieu said, “Now, if the report comes out and exonerates Donald Trump, we move on. If it doesn’t, if it basically says, hey, we would have indicted Donald Trump for these offenses, but for the fact that there’s a policy memo saying we can’t, then I think Congress has to really look at these issues and decide what to do with whatever offenses the Robert Mueller investigation reveals. Separate from that, the House Judiciary Committee and other committees in Congress will investigate other aspects of potential wrongdoing, such as obstruction of justice, witness tampering, abuse of power.”

He later added, “Regardless of what Robert Mueller’s report shows, there are investigations by the Southern District of New York. There are state attorney general investigations. So, this is going to keep on going to make sure that all of the possible crimes that Donald Trump and his associates may have engaged in will be investigated.”

