Scarborough to McCabe: ‘The Deep State Elected Donald Trump’

Wednesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough questioned former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe over the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Scarborough asked McCabe what “regrets” he had about former FBI Director Jim Comey’s decision to send Congress a letter that said the Bureau had learned of emails “pertinent” to the probe, adding the “Deep State elected Donald Trump.”

“This is one of the most bizarre things when I hear about the deep state conspiracies about Donald Trump,” Scarborough said. “The ‘Deep State’ elected Donald Trump. If you talked to Donald Trump during that time, he would tell you that letter actually gave him a chance to win the presidency. What regrets do you or Jim Comey have about that letter that you can speak to on Jim Comey … Do you regret that letter was sent 10 days before the election?”

“I didn’t agree with the decision to send that letter at the time,” McCabe replied. “Unfortunately, it wasn’t a decision I had the opportunity to participate in because of all the issues that were swirling around me as a result of The Wall Street Journal reporting and this idea that I would recuse from the case. Jim told me he didn’t want me to participate in that discussion and in that decision.”

Scarborough later said it was “bizarre” to see the “Deep State” working for Donald Trump.

