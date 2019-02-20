Warren on Border Wall: We Will Not Build Trump’s ‘Monument to Hate and Division’

Tuesday during an interview with “The Young Turks,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a 2020 Democratic Party presidential hopeful, called President Donald Trump’s wall on the U.S.-Mexico border a”monument to hate and division.”

She vowed the country would not build that wall.

Warren said, “We are not going to build a monument to hate and division. That is what that is really about. That is not about border security. The security issue that he is raising this emergency at the border is fake. The whole point of the wall is to get his folks stirred around the notion of hate.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN