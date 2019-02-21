DL Hughley on Smollett Hoax: If You’re an Old White Guy, Lie and Use Bigotry ‘You Become President’

Thursday on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” radio talker and comedian D.L. Hughley claimed there is a double-standard surrounding the Jussie Smollett scandal of an allegedly faked hate crime.

Hugley said, “I thought the story didn’t ring true initially, but you want to give people the benefit of the doubt. But it got more cumbersome and more cluttered, and we are where we are today.”

He added, “It will make it that much harder for somebody that’s a victim of a homophobic or racial attack. In the minds of some, it will lack credibility.”

Referencing President Donald Trump, Hughley said, “It’s interesting when you use hatred and bigotry and lying for your own selfish end, and you are a young gay black kid, you get indicted. If you do it when you’re an old white guy, you become president.”

He continued, “I think there are enough monsters out there for real that we don’t have to make any up. White supremacy is at a historical high. It’s interesting that the president would focus more on the kid that orchestrated a fake attack but not the man, a white supremacist, who was orchestrating an actual attack, Christopher Paul Hassan. I think it’s amazing that we’re more enamored by something imaginary as opposed to saying something about something that was real.”

