Sanders: We’ll Have to Move Quickly on Issues, Especially If ‘Disaster of Trump’ ‘Lasts Four Years’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that if he becomes president, we must “move rapidly” in addressing issues, especially if “the disaster of Trump” ends up lasting four years.

Sanders said that if he is elected, “there’s going to be a sense of urgency. We are not going to do things the same old way. We have major crises in this country, and especially after four years of the disaster — of what will be the disaster of Trump, if he lasts four years, we’re going to have to move rapidly in addressing issue after issue after issue.”

