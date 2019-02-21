Sanders: We’ve ‘Come a Long Way’ in Making Democratic Party ‘More Progressive’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that “we have come a long way, I think, in transforming the Democratic Party and making it into a more progressive party.”

Sanders said, “I’m proud that we changed the political discourse in this country, that ideas that today are widely accepted, are part of the mainstream, are being supported by many Democratic candidates, if you will recall, three years ago, these ideas [were] considered to be radical and extreme and fringe ideas. So, we have come a long way, I think, in transforming the Democratic Party and making it into a more progressive party.”

He added, “[M]any of the major issues that I have been talking about for years are now widely supported by the American people.”

