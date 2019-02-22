Brennan: Trump ‘Is Not Fit to Serve as President’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” former CIA Director John Brennan said President Donald Trump was “not fit to serve as president of the United States.”

Discussing an open letter published in The Washington Post, by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Brennan said, “I think Adam Schiff captured it well. Mr. Trump is a deeply flawed individual who I think has demonstrated that he is not fit to serve as president of the United States.”

He added, “Adam and others, including myself, have been very dismayed at the Republican leaders of Congress and the members of the Republican party who have been reluctant to call Mr. Trump what he is, which is an individual who has demonstrated the lack of ethics, principles, as well as competence. And so I’m hoping that the Republicans are going to be speaking out against him.”

