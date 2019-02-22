GOP Rep. King: Working Dems Most Hurt by Amazon Pulling Out of NYC

Representative Peter King (R-NY) discussed Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” Amazon’s decision to not build its second headquarters in New York City, which was applauded by many Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“This was a deal which was going to bring in 25,000 jobs, $150,000 average salary and it would’ve brought in probably $27 -30 billion more in revenue, at least,” King pointed out. “For the Democratic left to oppose it, the ones who got hurt the most is the Democratic working class, the hardworking, blue-collar families.

He added, “It would’ve been a magnet to so many jobs. It would’ve gone beyond Amazon. It would’ve said that New York is open for business.”

King said the Democrats who claim to be fighting for the working people are not because they are “working for their own, naked ideology, which is bereft of any real thought.”

“It’s begrudgery at its worst,” he stated.

