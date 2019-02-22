Joaquin Castro: Trump’s Emergency a ‘Power Grab,’ ‘He’s Trying to ‘Undermine Congress’

Friday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) discussed the House Democrats’ resolution he wrote to block President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration on the U.S.-Mexico border to secure the funds to build a wall.

Castro said, “I have said this is a matter of a Constitutional power grab by the president. This president has sought to undermine the legitimacy of the Judiciary and now he is basically going after Congress.”

He added, “I think that if we allow him to do it this time, this will not be the last time he tries to undermine Congress and take power from the United States Congress.”

