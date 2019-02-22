Maher: Trump Is Inspiring Terrorism with His ‘Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder’

Friday on HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher and his panel, which included former interim DNC Chair Donna Brazile, so-called GOP strategist Rick Wilson, Bernard-Henri Lévy and former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), blamed President Donald Trump for terror threats that have flared up recently.

Maher tied alleged terror threat Christopher Hasson, who he referred to as a “moderate among Republicans,” to Trump.

“How many times does this have to happen before we realize that these guys are the ‘Son of Sam’ killers and he is the dog that they are listening to?” he said.

The “Real Time” host went on to diagnose Trump with mental illness.

“He has a disease, malignant narcissistic personality disorder,” Maher added. “Nothing else explains it.”

