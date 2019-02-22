Michael Steele: Alleged Domestic Terrorist White Nationalist Hasson Is Trump’s ‘People’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” the former chair of the Republican National Committee Michael Steele commented on Coast Guard lieutenant and self-identified white nationalist Christopher Paul Hasson, who was arrested by the FBI as a suspected domestic terrorist.

Hasson allegedly had a hit list that included Democratic politicians and journalists.

Steele said Hasson is President Donald Trump’s kind of person.

Steele said, “I guess I kind of—at this point I have reached my glass is no longer half full, it’s just overflowing with all of the crazy that comes out of Trump. On this one, why would we be surprised a self-proclaimed nationalist would not speak out against a self-proclaimed white nationalist? Why are we acting like this is a space that Donald Trump is going to go in and behave of the American ideal? No, he is not. These are his people. And he’s not going to thank law enforcement because he’s probably not happy about what law enforcement did.”

He added, “You have communities of color, you have communities across this country, that are concerned about whether or not this president is interested in protecting their interests.”

