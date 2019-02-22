Nunes: Pelosi Push to Block National Emergency Declaration ‘Just More Politics’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox News @ Night,” Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) commented on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) pushing for a vote to terminate President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration on the southern border.

Nunes brushed the vote off as “just more politics,” saying it will not get enough votes to pass.

“I don’t think I’d make much of it, this is just more politics,” Nunes stated. “It’s going to be interesting to see if the Democrats actually put the votes on the board.”

He added, “I have a funny feeling that they won’t get all of the Democrats to vote for it. There will be a lot who actually do want border security in this country. And you’ll get virtually no Republicans.”

