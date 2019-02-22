Sarah Sanders on Smollett: ‘Another Sad Example’ of People Wanting to Attack Trump

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the Jussie Smollett scandal of an allegedly faked hate crime was “another sad example of people so quick to want to attack and come after,” President Donald Trump.

Sanders said, “There were so many people, including a lot of leadership from the Democrat Party, everybody from Nancy Pelosi, Cory Booker and a number of others, mostly those running for president that quickly came out and attacked the President, blamed the President.”

”In fact, as we learned more, it certainly seems like the only person to blame in this case is Smollett,” she continued. “It is another sad example of people so quick to want to attack and come after this president. Much like you saw with the Covington kids and certainly with this case as well. And the President is pushing back.”

