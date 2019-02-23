GOP Rep. Gaetz Slams House Dem Resolution Condemning Trump Emergency Order — ‘Allows Nancy Pelosi to Virtual Signal’

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) criticized House Democrats for a push to pass a resolution that would condemn President Donald Trump’s emergency order that pertained to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Florida Republican called it a show vote and a device that allowed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to “virtual signal” to the Democratic base.

“This would be what we would call a show vote in Washington,” Gaetz said. “It’s a vote that won’t result in any change to law or policy, but it allows Nancy Pelosi to virtual signal to the radical left about their open border-abolish ICE agenda. I would be very disappointed to see Republicans break rank, but at the same time, we have to acknowledge this is an emergency. We just seized enough Fentanyl at the border to kill over 115 million Americans. And that’s just what we caught, Katie. There are enough drugs and gangs and violent people crossing our border to do great harm to the families of the United States of America. And that’s why this is an emergency. That’s why the president has taken appropriate action. And nothing about this vote will do anything other than signal to the far left of the Democratic base that Democrats believe in open borders.”

