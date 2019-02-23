Graham on Possible Future Special Counsel Collusion Charges: If There Was a Legal Headshot, Mueller Would Have Taken It Long Ago’

Friday on Hugh Hewitt’s nationally syndicated radio show, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sounded off on what he perceived to be the current status of the Department of Justice special counsel probe headed up by Robert Mueller.

Graham speculated that had there been any more criminal indictments to drop that they would have come out already.

“I really don’t know,” Graham said when he was asked by host Hugh Hewitt what he expected to be in the Mueller’s report. “But I believe if there had been any collusion, sort of a legal headshot — Mueller would have taken it a long time ago. No one has been charged with conspiracy. Collusion is conspiracy. No one has been charged with conspiring with anybody. So that makes me think there is no collusion.”

“And the other stuff is pretty much going to be a yawner,” he continued. “What we’re all looking for is did the Trump campaign work with Russia. Based on what I’m seeing, I’m pretty confident the answer is going to be no.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor