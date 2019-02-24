Adam Schiff: We Will Subpoena Mueller Report, Underlying Evidence to Make It Public

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said he would subpoena special counsel Robert Mueller’s report to make both it and the “underlying evidence” public.

Schiff said, “If you take the position that the president cannot be indicted and the only remedy for improper, illegal or other conduct is impeachment, then you cannot withhold that information from Congress. That cannot be allowed to be the case. Bill Barr has committed in his testimony to making as much of the report public as he can, and the regulations will make it all. And we insist on it becoming public. And more than that we are going to insist on the underlying evidence because there is certain evidence that is only in the hands of the Department of Justice that we can’t get any other way. There were searches conducted for example of Roger Stone and Paul Manafort. There was information that was seized through the Department of Justice, and we can’t tell the country fully what happened without it.”

When asked how he will get the underlying evidence, Schiff said, “We will obviously subpoena the report, we will bring Bob Mueller in to testify before Congress, we will take it to court if necessary and in the end, the department understands they are going to have to make this public.”

