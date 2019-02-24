AOC on Criticism of Her Green New Deal: ‘I’m the Boss — How About That?’

Friday in New York City at the “Girls Who Code” event, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) dismissed the widespread criticism of her so-called Green New Deal.

Ocasio-Cortez said, “Like I just introduced the Green New Deal two weeks ago, and it’s creating all of this conversation. Why? Because no one else has even tried. Because no one else has even tried.”

She added, “So people are like, ‘Oh it’s unrealistic. Oh it’s vague. Oh it doesn’t address this little minute thing.’ And I’m like, ‘You try. You do it. Cuz you’re not. Cuz you’re not. So, until you do it, I’m the boss.’ How about that?”

