Dershowitz: Mueller Report May Be a Road Map for More Investigations

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz said special counsel Robert Mueller’s report in 2016 election meddling may be a “road mapping” for other investigations into President Donald Trump.

Dershowitz said, “Look, I think and I have said from day one that President Trump’s greatest vulnerability lies not with the Mueller report, but with the Southern District of New York and with the New York Attorney General’s office, and with other prosecutorial arms that can look into conduct unrelated to collusion to Russia, but conduct preceding his presidency and that’s where problems can come up in the future.”

He continued, “This may be just the beginning. The Mueller report may be just a road map given to Congress and given to other prosecutors that will continue these investigations until the end of President Trump.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN