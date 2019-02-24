DNC Chair Perez: Trump, Putin, Kim, Castro Are ‘Doing So Many of the Same Things’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez compared President Donald Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

Perez said, “The whole interesting thing about the continued use of the word socialism is that repressive socialist regimes, two of their most frequent qualities are: number one, they go after the press. They try to undermine the press. And number two, they have endemic corruption. I find it very ironic when you hear this president using the word socialist all the time. I mean, he, Putin, Kim, Castro, what they all have in common is they were doing so many of the same things. You shouldn’t be attacking the press the way this president does. It’s unprecedented.”

Host Chris Wallace said, “I got to interrupt for a second. Are you putting the president in the same class as Putin, Kim, and Castro?”

Perez said, “I’m just saying authoritarian, socialist regimes undermine the media. That is wrong. You shouldn’t do that period. No footnotes. No exceptions. Authoritarian, socialist regimes have endemic corruption.”

