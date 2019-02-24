Kamala Harris: ‘I Strongly Believe That We Need to Have Medicare for All’

During Sunday’s “Kasie DC” on MSNBC, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) lobbied for the United States to adopt a Medicare for all policy.

“I strongly believe that we need to have Medicare for All,” stated Harris.

Host Kasie Hunt then asked the senator from California if she thought eliminating private insurance was a socialist idea, which she shot down because she believes healthcare “should be a right” instead of a privilege.

“It’s about providing health care to all people. It’s about understanding that access to affordable health care should not be a privilege, it should be a right. It’s about understanding in a democracy, and the way we’ve constructed our democracy, we at least in concept have said that your access to public education, public health and public safety should not be a function of how much money you have,” Harris told Hunt. “But in America today, that’s not the case. In America today, one of the leading causes of bankruptcy for American families is the inability to pay a hospital bill. That’s just simply wrong.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent