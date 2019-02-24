Kamala Harris: Trump Has ‘Relied on Vladimir Putin’ over Intel Community

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) turned a question about if she trusted former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe into criticizing President Donald Trump.

“I don’t know,” Harris said of her trust for McCabe.

The 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful then argued there was “no question” Trump “relied” on Russia’s Vladimir Putin over the United States’ intelligence community.

“I believe there is no question, however, that the president has relied on Vladimir Putin over the men and women who have sacrificed in many cases or willing to sacrifice their lives – they are the intelligence community of the United States – to give the president information that he should believe, and upon which he should base his priorities around who our friends and who are not,” she stated. “And I think there’s been a real failure to do that and that’s a real subject of concern for me, and it should be for all of us.”

