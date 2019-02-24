Nadler: Trump Is the ‘Greatest Threat’ to Democracy Since the Civil War

Sunday on AM 970’s “Cats Round Table,” House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said President Donald Trump was the “greatest threat” to American democracy since the civil war.

Nadler said he would hold hearings including into “abuse of power.”

Nadler said, “Clearly there have been major abuses of power, major obstruction of justice, obvious violations of the emoluments clause of the Constitution. All of these have to be looked at.”

He added, “I view this president and his conduct as the greatest threat to the democratic system and to the constitutional government since the Civil War, whether it’s threatening the newspapers or threatening the judiciary or calling people who criticize him treasonous.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN