Schiff: There Is ‘Abundant,’ ‘Ample’ Evidence of Collusion Between Trump Campaign and Russia

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said there was “ample evidence of collusion” between the 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump and Russia.

Schiff said, “There is ample evidence of collusion of the campaign, and it’s very much in the public record, and it’s everything from what we have seen recently about Paul Manafort meeting with someone linked to Russian intelligence and sharing polling data, and not top-line data, not this is why we think Trump is going to win data, but raw data, complicated data. We have seen evidence of Roger Stone in communication with Wikileaks.”

“We have seen the president’s son having a secret meeting at Trump Tower that was presented to him as part of the Russian government’s effort to help the Trump campaign,” he continued. “His acceptance of that help is interest in getting that. All of this is evidence of collusion, and there is much, much more. Whether that will amount to a criminal conspiracy that could be proved beyond a reasonable doubt, we’ll have to wait for Bob Mueller to tell us, but not to see what is plainly in front of us means you basically don’t want to see the evidence of collusion because it is quite abundant.”

