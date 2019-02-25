Chicago PD Superintendent: ‘A Lot More Evidence’ Against Smollett

Monday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson revealed “there is a lot more evidence” going against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s version of an alleged hate crime.

Johnson said as of now, Smollett will still get his day in court, but he said physical evidence, video evidence and testimony “does not support the version he gave.”

“[T]here’s a lot more evidence that hasn’t been presented yet and does not support the version he gave,” Johnson told ABC’s Robin Roberts.

He added, “But there’s still a lot of physical evidence, video evidence and testimony that just simply does not support his version of what happened.”

Johnson wanted to make it clear that the Chicago Police Department is not coming out against Smollett. Instead, he said the evidence, facts and witnesses are saying Smollett created a fake hate crime.

“It’s important for people to recognize that it’s not the Chicago Police saying he did something,” he argued. “It’s the evidence, the facts and the witnesses that are saying this.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent