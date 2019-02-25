Creator of Anti-AOC Times Square Billboard: ‘She Literally Cost New York 25,000 Jobs’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Job Creators Network CEO Alfredo Ortiz discussed his ongoing billboard and Twitter battle with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

After Job Creators Network placed a billboard in Times Square criticizing Ocasio-Cortez for celebrating Amazon’s decision not to build a New York City headquarters, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “Few things effectively communicate the power we’ve built in fighting dark money & anti-worker policies like billionaire-funded groups blowing tons of cash on wack billboards.”

Ortiz’s group has responded with a new billboard that read, “Hey AOC saw your wack tweet.”

Ortiz said, “She literally cost New York 25,000 jobs, $4 billion in lost wages and about $27 billion in lost economic activity.”

Ortiz said, “We don’t want to be attacking AOC in particular but her ideals and principles which quite frankly could completely destroy our economy. Look at Venezuela. Another big example where politicians promised so much to the people they just couldn’t afford it. Now, look what’s happening down there. We don’t want that for this country.”

