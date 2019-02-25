Fmr Senate Majority Leader Reid: Trump Is Doing ‘Nothing Right,’ ‘I Wish Every Day’ for Bush 43 Again

During an interview that aired on Monday’s “New Day,” former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (R-NV) slammed President Donald Trump and went as far as to say that Trump wasn’t doing anything right.

Reid, who is recovering from pancreatic cancer told CNN’s Dana Bash he had difficulty accepting Trump “as a person.”

“Is there anything I think President Trump is doing right?” he said. “I just have trouble accepting him as a person, and so frankly I don’t see anything he’s doing right.”

Reid added that he wished “every day” for one of Trump’s predecessor, former President George W. Bush, who Reid during Bush’s tenure in the White House was very critical.

“In hindsight, I wish every day for a George W. Bush again,” Reid said. “I think he and I had our differences, but no one questioned his patriotism. Our battles were strictly political battles.”

“There’s no question in my mind that George Bush would be Babe Ruth in this league that he’s in with Donald Trump in the league,” he added. “Donald Trump wouldn’t make the team.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor