Meghan McCain Defends Spike Lee Against Attack from ‘Reality Show President’ — ‘Art is Political’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” the panel discussed filmmaker Spike Lee’s acceptance speech for the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman.”

Lee said, “The 2020 election is around the corner – let’s all mobilize and be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate.”

President Donald Trump responded with a tweet that read, “Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts, etc.) than almost any other Pres!”

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked, “Why was that a racist hit? I don’t understand that.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Because if the shoe fits and you think every little remark about you is racist, maybe you oughta look in the mirror.”

Co-host Meghan McCain said, “Art is political. I’m on a different side than he is politically, but I like people taking time when they have a moment. I’m not one of these people that’s like everybody in Hollywood should shut the blank up. I actually think we have a reality show president. He’s using his time this way, and I don’t understand what the problem is, and I wish the Oscars and all awards shows would lean into it a little bit. These are tumultuous times. We are in a pool that we say controversial things all the time. It’s not so bad, life does go on, and it’s okay for people to speak their truth when they get an award.”

Co-host Abby Huntsman said, “Don’t go after Spike Lee. That is not going to end well.”

Behar added, “Google Central Park Five in case you’re wondering if Trump is a racist.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN