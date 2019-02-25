Pelosi: Resolution Against Emergency Declaration Is ‘About Patriotism’

Democrats advocate for their resolution to terminate Trump's national emergency declaration. "This is about the Constitution of the United States. It's not about politics, it's not about partisanship. It's about patriotism," Speaker Nancy Pelosi says https://t.co/N6gYUd3E83 pic.twitter.com/Lfdowt5ZIJ

During a press conference on Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that the House will pass a resolution against President Trump’s national emergency declaration in order to “defend our democracy,” and that the resolution is “about patriotism.”

Pelosi said, “To defend our democracy, the House will pass Congressman Castro’s (D-TX) privileged resolution to terminate the emergency declaration tomorrow. … This is about the Constitution of the United States. This is not about politics. It’s not about partisanship. It’s about patriotism. And so, again, once we pass this resolution, we will send it over to the Senate. All members, as I say, have taken the oath of office. We would be delinquent in our duties if we did not resist, if we did not fight back to overturn the president’s declaration.”

