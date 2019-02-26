Brzezinski Attacks Republicans for Not Denouncing Terror Plot — ‘Have You Fallen for a Cult Leader?’

Tuesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski slammed President Donald Trump and Republicans for not denouncing the Coast Guard lieutenant who had plans to murder a number of the president’s most vocal critics.

Brzezinski asked Republicans if Trump is their “cult leader” and he has a hold of their brains, and if that is why they have yet to denounce the planned attack.

“[W]hat Republicans have denounced the obvious threat to the president’s critics?” Brzezinski asked. What Republicans have stepped up and said this is wrong in lieu of the president not stepping up and making a statement against someone who would threaten the lives of the president’s critics? I just don’t know what planet we’re on when you can’t even get one Republican, or two or three, to say, ‘You know, the president should have denounced it. I denounced it.'”

“It was actually a plot to assassinate most of his Democratic opponents who are seeking the presidency, running against him,” Scarborough replied. “And the silence was deafening, not only from the president who basically said, ‘Gee, that’s too bad,’ after being pressed but never denounced it.”

“Have you fallen for a cult leader? Does he have a hold of your brain? Can you speak for yourselves, Republicans?” Brzezinski added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent