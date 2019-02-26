Coons: I ‘Absolutely’ Will Endorse Biden if He Runs

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) said he will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden if Biden runs for president in 2020.

Coons said, “Joe Biden is someone who, for the decades I’ve known him, is relentlessly positive. He believes in the American people. He sees the challenges, or the divisions in our society, and he tries to help motivate us to overcome them. He inspires people to get back up and to fight harder and to do more together. That’s in sharp contrast to our president, who sees divisions in our society and seeks to exploit them, to crack them wider open. I also think that because of the significant challenges that Vice President Biden has overcome in his life, he connects with working Americans who’ve had disappointments, who’ve had difficulties, who’ve also had to have hard conversations with their families about missed opportunities or lost jobs. And something about his huge heart, his deep experience, and his very positive attitude is very appealing to me. I think he’d be a terrific candidate for the presidency.”

Host Wolf Blitzer then asked, “Will you endorse him, senator?

Coons responded, “Absolutely.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett