Donny Deutsch to Rep. Gaetz on His Cohen Girlfriends Tweet: ‘You Are Scum’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Michael Cohen’s friend Donny Deutsch criticized Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for his tweet to Cohen on the eve of his public testimony before Congress.

Gaetz tweeted, “Hey @MichaelCohen212 Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot…”

Hey @MichaelCohen212 – Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 26, 2019

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “I’m not sure if that’s criminal, but it’s certainly deplorable.”

Deutsch said, “I hate to dignify this, but this is a congressman. You are scum. To call into question this man’s fidelity—I have never seen a better marriage in my life—but worse, to suggest his wife who’s been by his side might not be faithful, who the hell do you think you are? Who the hell do you think you are?! You’re a congressman. Do your job.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN