GOP Rep. Gaetz Doubles Down on Cohen Tweet in House Floor Speech: ‘Does He Lie to His Own Family?’

In a speech given on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) doubled down on his tweet aimed at former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who was convicted on numerous counts last year, one of which involved lying to Congress.

Gaetz asked if Cohen’s wife and father-in-law knew about his girlfriends. Cohen is set to testify before a congressional committee on Wednesday.

Hey @MichaelCohen212 – Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 26, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted what appeared to be a response to Gaetz following his tweet.

I encourage all Members to be mindful that comments made on social media or in the press can adversely affect the ability of House Committees to obtain the truthful and complete information necessary to fulfill their duties. https://t.co/NDnxkaiFCA pic.twitter.com/DIIgSHgeb5 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 26, 2019

Minutes before, Gaetz had taken to the floor with his remarks.

“I guess tomorrow, we will find out tomorrow if there is anyone Michael Cohen hasn’t lied to,” Gaetz said. “We already know he lied to Congress. We already know he lied to law enforcement, lied to the IRS, lied to three banks. And he’s going to prison for his lies. And so I guess it will be relevant for us to determine, like, does he lie to his own family, does he lie to his financier, does he lie to financiers who are members of his family? And it will be one heck of an inquiry for us because this is someone who has tangled such a web of lies that he is not to be believed.”

“And I think it is entirely appropriate for any member of this body to challenge the truthfulness and veracity and character for people who have a history of lying and have a future that undoubtedly contains nothing but lies,” he continued. “That is the story of Michael Cohen. We’ll see it play out tomorrow, and I for one can’t wait to get to the bottom of things and can’t wait to get to the truth.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor